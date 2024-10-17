James R. Alley, known affectionately as J.R., passed away peacefully at home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, on October 14, 2024, at the age of 95.

J.R. was born on July 24, 1929, in Lee’s Summit, where he spent his entire life. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, being drafted in 1951 and deployed to Korea in early 1952. As an artillery specialist, he faced many months on the front lines, engaging in combat and demonstrating exceptional bravery. He was honorably discharged in September 1953 and returned to his beloved Lee’s Summit.

On June 24, 1955, J.R. married Jean Marie Hertzog, and they shared 57 and a half wonderful years together until her passing on December 20, 2012. Throughout his life, J.R. worked as a mechanical engineer, retiring from the Kansas City V.A. Medical Center in 1995 after 25 years of dedicated service.

A devoted Christian and a member of the Baptist faith, J.R. was an active deacon at the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit starting in 1962. He later served in various roles within local Baptist churches, ultimately finding a cherished community at Mana Fellowship in Raymore, Missouri.

J.R. was also a life member of the local VFW Post #5789 in Lee’s Summit and held National Membership #1101366. He was deeply involved with local Republican groups, passionately supporting their initiatives.

He is survived by his son, Timothy “Tim” Alley of Lee’s Summit, and four beloved grandchildren: Lauren Fleischman, Hannah Alley, Sara Alley (Backhuhn), and Matt Alley. J.R. also leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Kynlee Munoz, Lawson Fleischman, and Kolby Alley.

J.R. was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Marie Alley, and his son, James R. Alley II (“Rick”).

A visitation will be held on October 18, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Langsford Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery at approximately 12:30 p.m.

J.R. will be remembered for his unwavering faith, dedication to family, and commitment to his community. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation or Saint Luke’s East Hospital.