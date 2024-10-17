The City of Lee’s Summit will host a free RecycleFEST on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at the City’s Maintenance Facility, 1971 SE Hamblen Road. The event offers Lee’s Summit residents a chance to responsibly dispose of a variety of items for recycling.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that around 75% of all waste in the U.S. can be recycled yet the annual recycling level sits at around 34%. Recycling and composting play a vital role in conserving natural resources and creating a cleaner environment. By collecting recyclable and reusable materials, RecycleFEST helps reduce landfill waste and its associated environmental harm.

The following list of items will be accepted:

Usable adult bicycles

Athletic shoes

Keys

Cell phones

Rechargeable batteries

Crayons

Eyeglasses

Hearing aids

License plates

Wine corks

Empty pill bottles, labels removed

Tennis balls

Golf balls

Residents can bring up to four paper grocery bags of documents per household for shredding and recycling. Paper clips and staples are acceptable, but plastic covers and binders will not be processed. This shredding service is available until the truck reaches capacity.

For more information about RecycleFEST, visit LSLandfill.net or call 969-1800.