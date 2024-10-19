October 19, 2024

Dog lovers and their four-legged friends are invited to join Jackson County Parks + Park for the 30th Annual Dogtober Fest on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Kemper Outdoor Education Center located at 8201 S. Jasper Bell Road in Blue Springs. Event admission is free with your donation of dog food to benefit the Lee’s Summit Animal Shelter and other small, local shelters/rescues participating in the event. The goal is to collect five tons.

Attendees will “PAWticipate” in dog-themed activities and competitions while exploring the goods, services and outreach efforts of more than 100 vendors.

Dogtober Fest 2024 is full of free contests and games throughout the day, such as Bobbing for Biscuits, Musical Discs and the beloved Halloween Costume Contest at 1:00 p.m. featuring three categories for those with three or more dogs: Frightful, Delightful and Group.

Guests will also enjoy exploring over 100 vendor booths including:

• Rescue Groups and Shelters

• Veterinarians and Pet Groomers

• Pet Photographers and Pet Painters

• Dog Trainers, Doggy Daycares, Dog Boarders and Pet Sitters

• Animal Supply Stores and Home Improvement Stores

• Handmade Dog Items and Small Businesses

• Pet Fences and Pet Cleaning Services

• Car Dealerships, Insurance Agencies and More.

While Dogtober Fest is free to attend, visitors can purchase activity tickets to try something new or learn a sport. Tickets can be purchased onsite at the ticket booth. Ticket costs are $7 for a single ticket, $12 for two tickets and $4 for each additional ticketed activity. There is something for every dog, regardless of their level of training:

• Canine Adventure Challenge

• Dog Walk

• Agility Fun Runs

• Teacup Agility Fun Runs

• Nose Work Practice Search

• Obedience Show & Go

• Rally Show & Go

• Trick Title Evaluation

• Canine Good Citizen Test

Online registration is required for the Frisbee Competition and Paint Your Pet. Registration will closes October 16. For a complete list of activities and event schedule, visit the Jackson County Parks + Rec website: www.makeyourdayhere.com/dogtober.

The Kemper Outdoor Education Center is owned and operated by Jackson County Parks + Rec. Nestled in the Fleming Park Nature Preserve on the east side of Lake Jacomo, the Kemper Outdoor Education Center is a haven for nature lovers and educators. Located at 8201 Jasper Bell Road, Blue Springs, Mo, the grounds feature nature trails, butterfly and water gardens, wildlife viewing areas, an arboretum, a shelter house, large pond, and a day camp site.