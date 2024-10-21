October 19, 2024

Lee’s Summit Jack Ray Post 5789, Veterans of Foreign Wars, invites everyone to help celebrate all our Veterans and families, as we honor their service and celebrate the 125th anniversary of the VFW.

Center Stage for the event will be located at the VFW Post 5789 located on Douglas between 3rd Streed and 4th Street. The Master of Ceremonies duties will be co-hosted by Rick & Karl of the Del Fuego Brothers. They will be announcing parade participants, providing commentary, and giving prizes. Join us at Center Stage for an all-around good time!

This year’s Grand Marshall will be Ken Wentworth. Ken (99 years young) is a WW2 and Korean war Veteran. He has the distinction of having participated in both D-Day in the European theater and L-Day (allied invasion of Okinawa – traditional Japanese homeland) in the Pacific.

Parade Route: Parade line-up starts at 11:00 AM on SE Browning Ave, beside the Lee’s Summit High School parking lot, extending north to parking lot at approx. 703 SE Browning Ave. Start by heading north from assembly area, turning left on 7th Street. Cross SE Green Street, then turn right onto SE Douglas Street. Turn left onto 3rd Street and then right onto SE Main Street, ending once past SE Second Street. Please take any directions from Traffic Control Officers positioned at the intersections.

Following the parade, the Auxiliary at Jack Ray Post 5789 will be open and hosting their traditional Ham and Beans meal immediately following the parade. The Post Lounge is smoke-free and open to the public. Join all Veterans, Parade Participants, Parade watchers, and our entire community, in sharing a meal with a Veteran.

If you are interested in participating in the Veterans Day Parade, contact James Wentworth-(816)-914-4568), jlwentworth63@gmail.com or Stephanie Leary-(573)-337-9399, dlearyous05@gmail.com. No float/trailer and towing vehicle can exceed fifty-four (54) feet in length. The deadline to enter the Parade is Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, 12:00 a.m.