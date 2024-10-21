Mary Esther Conkling was born June 10, 1939, in Syracuse, Kansas to Henry David and Carolyn (Thompson) Rigdon. Mary graduated from Cimarron, Kansas High School in 1957. She attended Washburn University of Topeka for 2 years before leaving to join John F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign. She was married to Carlton Winston Conkling for 47 years before his death in 2007. They had two sons, William E. Conkling and Richard A. Conkling.

Mary worked at the Bank of Lee’s Summit for 20 years. She loved her customers at the bank and would often go out of her way to assist them in any way she could. She was a member of The Summit Church serving in many capacities including treasurer of the U.M.W., Secretary of the Church Council, Finance and Investment Committee member along with Martha Circle as Condolence Meal Chairman.

She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, XXV Study Club and Chapter JZ PEO Sisterhood.

Mary also served on many committees within the community including Lee’s Summit Housing Authority Board of Directors, Lee’s Summit Historical Society Board, and Meal on Wheels just to name a few. Always a supporter of downtown Lee’s Summit, the Whistle Stop was her favorite spot. When she and Winston moved to Lee’s Summit it was a small city with under 10,000 people. They saw such growth and potential that everyone who met them knew that Lee’s Summit was a special place to live and work.

Survivors include sons Bill Conkling of Lee’s Summit, Rich (Kitty) Conkling of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandsons Chris and Drew Conkling; granddaughters Kassidy and Chloe Conkling; daughter-in-law Amy Conkling; step-grandchildren Clint (Angella) Morgan and Carrie (Jamison) Alles; step-great- grandchildren Ryleigh, Hayden, Brooklyn, Kamryn and Charlotte Alles, Miles, Hadley and Mila Morgan. Also, special friends Russell and Nancy Davis.

Services will be held at Langsford Funeral Home with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Private graveside service will be held at a later time. Service Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Summit Church, Lee’s Summit Meals on Wheels, or the Lee’s Summit Historical Society.