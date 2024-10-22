Dixie L. (Perne) Mothersbaugh, 86, of Lee’s Summit MO passed away on October 18, 2024.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Fellowship Church-Greenwood, 1601 W Main Street, Greenwood, MO. The visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. A private graveside service will take place at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery, Springfield, MO in November. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Project Linus of Greater Kansas City or KCFisherhouse.org.

