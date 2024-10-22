The Lee’s Summit Police Department will hold a ground-breaking ceremony for the new South Substation on Friday, Oct. 25th, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.

The new station will be located at 3650 SW Windemere Drive inside of the former fire station. The building will undergo a complete renovation and be ready for occupancy in the late spring of 2025.

Once completed, the south substation will allow citizens to access police services in the southern part of the city.

The architect for the project is Hoefer Welker of Kansas City; the general contractor is Kelly Construction group. The public is invited to attend the event.