October 19, 2024

Submitted by Melesa Johnson

Melesa Johnson’s commitment to public safety, grassroots approach, and deep connection to communities across the county propelled her to victory in the Democratic Primary for Jackson County Prosecutor. She remains dedicated to getting know Jackson County residents through November and beyond to continue her long history of service

A commitment to public safety is not just a profession for Melesa — it’s a way of life. Raised and still residing in the urban core of Jackson County, Melesa has firsthand experience of the devastation of violent crime. She lost childhood friends, regularly falls asleep to the sound of gunfire, and witnesses the decline of neighborhoods. The bullet hole that was found in her mother’s garage prompted her to take action. These experiences shape Melesa’s lifelong determination to create a safer county.

Her candidacy for Jackson County Prosecutor represents hope for those who feel forgotten, for the families and seniors afraid to step outside, for the residents that are tired of hearing what cannot be done, and for the justice-involved individuals working to rebuild their lives.

In 2014, Melesa joined the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, where she was honored with the Rookie of the Year Award due to her skills in prosecuting felony cases. As the first-ever Director of Public Safety for Kansas City, Melesa manages high-priority policy issues, oversees a citywide violence intervention program as well as a task force aimed at closing public safety nuisance businesses in our community. She developed close and collaborative relationships with law enforcement and serves as a liaison between City Hall and KCPD. To enhance her understanding of our county, Melesa served on the KIPP Academy School Board, the Englewood Arts Board, and the Youth Guidance Advisory Council, to name just a few. She also spent four years on the Jackson County COMBAT Commission, gaining invaluable insight into the grant programs overseen by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Melesa’s experience and her constant listening to county residents influenced her platform. This platform includes plans to hold more offenders accountable by enhancing cell phone analytics, resume drug distribution prosecutions, and work positively with police to increase clearance rates. To address theft and vandalism, Melesa will create a stand-alone Property Crimes Prosecution Division, staffed by law students, allowing the office to process more cases. In addition, she offers a holistic approach to deliver safer neighborhoods by investing in affordable housing programs, mental health resources, a countywide mentorship program for suspended students, and new diversion programs. These in-depth solutions are part of the reason her campaign is endorsed by diverse and respected leaders and organizations—such as Planned Parenthood, Abortion Action Missouri, Lees Summit Democrats, United Eastern Democrats, and the “Kansas City Star.”

This November, the choice is clear. We can either settle for the same old approaches that have failed to deliver, or we can elect a prosecutor who has lived the challenges of this county and has the vision, expertise, and drive to make a difference. Melesa Johnson has dedicated her life to public safety—now let’s give her the chance to make Jackson County safe and prosperous.