LS North at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

A true championship feel here with first place on the line in the Big 8 Gold Conference and Class 6, District 6 standings. The visiting Broncos come in at 8-0 while the host Tigers enter at 7-1. Both teams are led by first year head coaches and each team features players who play like seasoned veterans. Expect a high scoring game with plenty of highlights where one big play could decide the outcome. The undefeated Broncos have overcome all challengers so far this season and do it again in this rivalry game.

Blue Springs South at LS West (Pat’s Pick)

This week the Lee’s Summit West Titans host the Blue Springs South Jaguars. West is struggling this year and trying to finish the year with some pride, with the Jags are 6-2, with only losses against dominant Liberty North and Lee’s Summit North teams. South hasn’t struggled against teams like the Titans and will take care of business this week.

Hogan Prep at Summit Christian

Last week Hogan Prep had a rough visit to LS as they fell to St. Michaels. This week it’s another trip to LS as the Eagles play host to the Rams in their regular season finale. Eagles offense has been stalled due to injuries the past couple of weeks but everyone gets healthy this week as Summit Christian enjoys improving to 5-4 on the season with an easy victory.

St. Michaels at Father Tolton

The Guardians are feeling pretty good about themselves thanks to a four-game winning streak. St. Michael’s makes the trip to mid Missouri with a 5-3 mark on the season. Host Father Tolton is 6-2 and has an offensive attack that can give opponents fits. A close one here under the lights but it’s the Guardians who leave the field with a loss.

Liberty North at Blue Springs

Two teams meet here who have enjoyed being ranked in the top ten in Class 6 earlier this season. Both teams enter at 5-3 on the year and looking to improve their district seeding with a big win here. It’s the Wildcats who enjoy being at home under the Friday night lights this week by scoring another hard fought victory.

Raytown at Platte County

Raytown has been playing well as of late and scoring points in bunches. The Blue Jays at 5-3 task this week is head north to handle the undefeated Pirates who come in at 7-0. The visiting Blue Jays will get some points but not enough of them to score a win here this week.

Raytown South at Grandview

The Cardinals under head coach William Harris keeps playing better and better. Only hit they took over the last month was a road loss to Kearney but that happens to a lot of teams in the metro. The visiting Cardinals at 4-4 will handle the host Bulldogs who enter the game at 1-7.

Mizzou at Alabama (Sat. at 2:30 p.m.)

The Tigers come into town at 6-1 and off from the high of a homecoming win. The Crimson Tide return home at 5-2 and off from an SEC loss. The Tigers offense could be missing QB Brady Cook and their leading rusher as indicated by news on Wednesday coming out of Mid-Mo. Alabama is upset about their loss last week and will do what’s needed to return to the win column. Tigers fall on the road this week in conference play.

KC Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (Celebrity Forecaster, McKenzie Nelson – KSHB TV41)

The Chiefs are undefeated at 6-0 as they head out west to Arrowhead West a place they know well, Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are sitting at 2-5. It’s an AFC West matchup, these matchups are always tough hard fought games. I think the Chiefs can easily pull out a win. Chiefs, 31, Raiders 10.

