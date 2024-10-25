Downtown Lee’s Summit is changing up their annual Boos, Barks & Badges event from a walking parade to a block party on Saturday, Oct. 26.

• Due to construction, there’s no walking parade this year

• Head to SE Main St at 9:30 a.m. for the Costume Contest

• Trick-or-Treat until Noon (or the candy runs out)

• See vehicles from the Police and Fire Departments

While City Hall Plaza is currently under construction, attendees can park in the free garage at 2nd and Green Street and head straight up to SE Main Street to enjoy games, face painting, balloon animals, and trick-or-treating.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a Costume Contest in Howard Station Park. Bring the whole family, along with your furry friends of course, to participate for a chance to win prizes and awards in five categories.

Visit these businesses for tricks and treats: A Thyme For Everything, All A Bloom, Anchora Bella Boutique, Bel Fiore Co. Flower Bar + Boutique, Blue Heron Design, Budget Blinds, Country Club Bank, El Plato Mexican Grill and Cantina, Elle & Em Boutique, Embers Candle Bar, Filling Station BBQ, KD’s BOOKS LLC, Libations & Company, Local Foundery, Luxxe Apparel, Main Slice, Messner Bee Farm, The Purple Hippopotamus, ReeceNichols of Lee’s Summit, Skin fit medical spa, Smoke Brewing & Calaveras, Team Cocktail, The Trove, The Trukc, Whistle Stop, and Xpressions Boutique

Boos, Barks, and Badges is presented by Aristocrat Motors and supported by Lee’s Summit Police Department, Lee’s Summit Fire Department, Arvest Bank, Dog Training Elite, Renewal by Andersen, Rocktop KC, and Security Bank of Kansas City.