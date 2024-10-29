In Loving Memory Of Brinlee Nicole Jones

12/21/1998 – 10/08/2024

Brinlee Nicole Jones, daughter of Brian Scott and Leah Marie Jones, was born in Branson, MO on December 21st 1998, later called home to Heaven at the age of 25 on October 8th 2024. Brinlee walked with the Lord as a young child, baptized at the age of nine, and had recently rededicated her life again to Jesus in an ocean re-baptism only weeks prior to her departure. Brinlee was a fierce princess warrior taking a stand for Jesus to the very end of her days on this Earth. She no doubt will be greatly missed here leaving a big void in the lives for those that knew her, but we know this world is not our home so we will surely see her again.

Brinlee graduated with academic honors (National Honor Society and Thespian Award for her lead roles in theater productions) from Lee’s Summit West High School May 2017. Brinlee obtained an Associate’s Degree in general studies from MCC Penn Valley Community College KC in May 2020 and was in the progress of pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education at MSU Denver CO. Over the years, Brinlee worked as a sales associate at the Michael’s art supply store Lee’s Summit, MO, as a beautiful barista at a number of coffee shops including Love Coffee Lee’s Summit; Whiskers Cat Café, KC MO; the Frothy Cup, Idaho Springs, CO; and Dopio Coffee, Denver, CO and chased her passion for art in every way possible. Her favorite job of all was working as a paint instructor at Painting With A Twist, Lakewood, CO. Every one of these jobs were a perfect fit for her carefree and fun loving artistic personality. Brinlee’s spiritual gifts of FAITH, LEADERSHIP, CREATIVE COMMUNICATION, and ENCOURAGEMENT were lived out in her passion to PROPHIZE and EVANGELIZE to all.

Brinlee always sought out to find answers to the hard questions, eager to understand everything. Nicknamed “friendly” Brinlee as a child as she knew no stranger, her greatest desire was the happiness of others. Her compassion and generous spirit was off the charts, a true example of God’s unconditional love and beauty which was shown through her gifts and passions in art, theater, dance, music (guitar, piano, ukulele, flute, violin), coffee, food, nature, travel, and community. Brinlee was loved by so many. Brinlee’s impact on those that spent even a day walking with her was beautiful and will forever comfort our souls.

Brinlee was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Jr Harrison of Buffalo, MO. Brinlee is survived by her parents Brian and Leah Jones and brother Aidan Jones of Lee’s Summit, MO; maternal grandmother Joy Harrison of Buffalo, MO; paternal grandparents Mike and Twila Jones of Rolla, MO; uncle Kevin Jones (wife Danielle, cousins Carissa Levi and Caleb) of Denver, CO; aunt Rachel Harrison (cousins Tyler and Logan) of Springfield, MO; aunt Michelle Jones (cousin Emmy) of Rolla, MO; aunt Kara Jones of Springfield, MO along with so many more friends and family members that loved her so much.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation (10 a.m.) and funeral service (11 a.m.) on Friday, November 1st 2024 at Cantlon Otterness Funeral Home located at 931 W. Main St., Buffalo, MO 65622. Followed by a mingle (9 a.m.) and (10 a.m.) Celebration of Life service on Saturday, November 2nd at Fellowship Greenwood Church located at 1601 W. Main St., Greenwood, MO 64034. In lieu of flowers, the funeral home is accepting memorial contributions, c/o Brian and Leah Jones to help with funeral costs and final expenses.

No doubt you are dancing on streets of gold now, our precious Brinlee. We have confidence you are in good hands. God’s definitely got you! Until we meet again, we love you so, so much! Rest in Gods everlasting peace!

~ Matt. 10:31 “Don’t be afraid, for you are worth more than many sparrows.“