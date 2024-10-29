Edward Leroy Allen, 87, passed away on Monday October 21 after a short illness. He was born on December 12, 1936 in Moundville, MO. He was the second of five children and the only son. Ed grew up farming with his father and developed his life-long love of farming. Ed met his future wife, Madeline Brown, in nearby Walker, MO where they attended school.

In 1954, Ed began working at Hallmark cards in Kansas City, MO. He was a paper cutter on the largest cutter Hallmark owned at that time. After 43 years, he retired, but kept very active. He farmed in Nevada, did mowing and other part-time jobs, and helped his sons in construction projects up until recently when he went into the hospital.

Madeline and Ed married in 1956. In 1959, their daughter Brenda was born, followed by Richard in 1962 and Roger in 1964. The family spent their weekends farming at the family property in Nevada where the children were able to visit their grandparents and nearby cousins.

The family also enjoyed weekend camping and boating at Pomme de Terre Lake, along with a large group of friends and their children. Ed loved to water ski and taught many friends how to do so.

Besides farming, Ed’s hobbies included baking desserts and making his famous homemade ice cream and holiday fudge. Ed and Madeline were very active in their Jayco Club, organizing many group camping trips. Ed could always be found cooking breakfast in the mornings for the group. They were also active in the Lone Jack Civic Center’s Annual Oyster Dinner, as well as their church, the Lone Jack Christian Church.

Ed had the most generous heart imaginable. He would do anything for anyone – even if half the time you weren’t sure that’s what you needed!

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Wilma Allen, and his sisters Mary Earl, Delores Gayman and Ida Brown. Survivors include his wife Madeline of the home, his sister Dixie Brannon, three brothers-in-law, three children and their spouses, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, including many nieces and nephews.

Services will be on Saturday November 2, 2024 at the Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit, MO, with visitation at 9:30 and services at 10:30.