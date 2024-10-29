Moe Keller of Kansas City, Mo passed away on October 22, 2024.

There is so much that can be said about a great man who lived to be 84. We just wanted to say a few short things about my dad.

He loved his family.

He loved my mom. He spoke to me before he passed. He said a lot of things to me. But the most pressing thing he said was to take care of my mom. He loved her with all his heart. He was adamant that she be taken care of and watched over. He reminded me of the story of when he was out one night in their younger days and he first saw her across the room in a pink shirt and blue skirt. He told me he said out loud when he saw her that night that he was going to marry her. He said “Can you believe that happened? I never regretted a day.”

He loved me, his daughter. He used his love, hard, hard work and amazing green thumb to take care of us. Throughout my life I never wanted for anything. He worked hard so my mom could stay home with me and be there for me. My dad never minded working one, maybe two jobs for his family. He and my mom’s sacrifices put me through elementary and high school. Somehow, they were able to pay for my college as well. All of this hard work, sacrifice and dedication to family set me on course to have everything I do now. For that, I’m forever thankful.

He loved his grandkids. He was so proud of Jovie, Ashley and Jace. Seeing Jovie off to college was a great joy for him. He was always admiring Ashley’s artwork and hard work in archery, and her technique of cutting his hair. She did that for him for about the last three years. They loved their barber/client relationship and caught up on many stories during these times. My dad loved watching Jace play basketball and soccer. He was so excited and proud to have such a wonderful, kind grandson.

He loved his garden and animals. Dad was outside rain or shine for as long as my memory goes back. He spent countless hours planting, picking, weeding, tilling, making room, picking flowers to make bouquets, tying up vines or bushes, taking care of his chickens when he had them. Always, always outside. For sure a farmer at heart. This is where his heart was.

While he was in the hospital, and he knew he was getting sicker he said, with a smile on his face, that he wished he could pass away in his garden. Just fall down gently, the warm sun on his face, and fall peacefully asleep. While that didn’t happen, I spoke to him and described his garden to him as he passed. I played some of his favorite songs and I can only pray he felt the same peace he may have felt lying there in his garden with the sun warming his face.

I hope my dad is resting and happy, looking down on all of us today. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for our family.

A burial service will be held at a later date at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Mo.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, LangsfordFuneralHome.com.