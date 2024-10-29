Michael E. Bowles, 77 years old, of Gold Canyon, AZ (formerly of Lee’s Summit, MO), passed away at his home on Monday, October 21st, 2024. He was born December 31, 1946 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Mike grew up and graduated from Appleton City High School in 1964 and went on to graduate from Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, MO in 1971. Mike also served in the Missouri National Guard from 1965 to 1972. He was proud to serve and was a lifelong Patriot. It was in Kirksville, MO where he met the love of his life, Dee Ann Pickering, of Unionville, MO. They were set up on a blind date and were engaged six weeks later, marrying August 24, 1969 in Unionville, MO. They had just recently celebrated 55 years of a wonderful marriage and had remained truly each others best friends all these years. To Mike and Dee’s union, two children were born. Mike was a devoted, supportive, and loving father to Kelli Bowles-Klein (Amber Boes) of Tampa, FL, and Brian Bowles (Suzanne Hansford-Bowles) of Columbia, MO, who they will truly miss.

Mike worked in medical sales for 35 years working for various medical companies, retiring in 2008 as a National Sales Manager for EBI Medical Systems, Inc. He also enjoyed attending and coaching Kelli and Brian’s youth sports when they were younger while growing up in Lee’s Summit. He and Dee enjoyed traveling the country, socializing with all of their neighborhood friends, watching Kansas City Chiefs football, and entertaining their beloved dog, Zoey.

He was very proud to be called “Pappy” to his five grandchildren. Sarah, Emma, and Joshua Klein all of Kansas City, MO and Ella and Lydia Bowles of Columbia, MO. He loved attending their activities as much as possible and he had a very special bond with each one of them.

Mike is preceded in death by his mother (Marie Herrman-Bowles) and father (Dr. Lester Bowles, MD), and one sister (Janice Johannigmeier). He leaves behind his wife Dee Ann of the home, his daughter Kelli (Amber) of Tampa, FL, his son Brian (Suzanne), of Columbia, MO, five grandchildren, his brother Roger Bowles (Rita) of Las Vegas, NV, and four sisters Carolyn Butts (Tom) of Decatur, IL, Leslie Lerner (Dori) of Kansas City, MO, Susan Radzis (Dick) of Geneva, IL, Jane Bowles of Kansas City, MO and many, many wonderful friends he’s met along his life’s journey that will definitely miss him.

Mike’s unexpected passing comes as a shock to his family, friends, and loved ones, who are still reeling at the loss. He was truly one of the “good ones”! He was the life of the party and always there for a great joke. He was a phenomenal story teller with a smile always on his face, he was nice to everyone and he never knew a stranger. Per Mike’s wishes, he will be cremated and does not wish to have a service. Instead, he would want you to keep telling funny jokes and funny stories on his behalf!

If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please donate to the American Heart Association.