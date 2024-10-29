Paul Harrison Phillips, age 35, formerly of Lee’s Summit, passed away October 19, 2024, at RUSH University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. He was born April 05, 1989, in Kansas City, MO, to Terry and Susan (Tarwater) Phillips. He was a 2007 graduate of Lee’s Summit North High School, where he played trumpet in band, and participated in Public Forum Debate and Youth in Government. He attended Missouri Boys State. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Missouri in 2010.

Before moving to Chicago, Paul lived in New York City for several years and Northampton, MA. He loved life in the big cities as well as camping in remote areas. He enjoyed cooking and taking long walks at a brisk pace. He was a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

At an early age Paul discovered an instinctive talent for technology. His favorite video games were by Nintendo. He was a former employee of Apple and an ardent user of their products. He held other technical positions in advertising, publishing and hospital management.

Paul is survived by his parents, Terry and Susan (Tarwater) Phillips. of Lee’s Summit, sister Lauren Phillips and brother-in-law Frank Norton, Jr, both of Kansas City, maternal grandmother Betty Tarwater, and paternal grandmother Helen Fletcher, both of Lee’s Summit.

A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be held Saturday, November 2, at Lee’s Summit Christian Church, 800 NE Tudor Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO. Visitation at 1:30 p.m. with service beginning at 2:00.