Virgil Lee Fox was born in Rockville, MO on March 16th, 1931, to Walter Fox and Augusta Fischer Fox. He graduated from Rockville High School in 1949 where he lettered four years in basketball and two years in softball.

Virgil enlisted in the United States Air Force on February 1st, 1952, he completed basic training at Sheppard AFB in Texas and B-29 gunnery training at Lowry AFB in Colorado graduating October 1952 in Class 41. He entered combat crew training at Randolph AFT in Texas in early 1953. Virgil was assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing at Walker AFB in New Mexico in May 1953 until September of that year. Virgil was then reassigned back to Randolph AFB for combat crew training until February of 1954. Virgil’s last move before his overseas assignments was to Stead AFB in Nevada in March 1954, this time for advanced survival training.

In 1954, Virgil served in Japan with the 98th Bomb Wing (Yokota AFB) and the 307th Bomb Wing (Kadena AFB) in Okinawa. His overseas service included temporary duties in the UK, Germany, Morocco, the Azores and the Philippines. After years of moves and extensive training as a tail gunner on the B-29 Bomber and boom operator on KC-97 Tankers, Virgil was honorably released from active duty in May of 1956. He stayed active in the Air Force Reserve for 35 years, retiring on March 1st 1991 with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. His military career included roles in auto maintenance, finance, contracts and disaster preparedness.

Virgil earned a Bachelor of Science Degree In Accounting from the University of Missouri at Columbia in 1962. He worked as an accountant for Western Electric, Bendix, and the Public Health Service. Upon retirement in 1985, Virgil established Fox Business Services, an accounting and tax preparation service, for the next 25 years.

Virgil was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. His father, Walter, raised him to the sublime degree of Master Mason. Beginning in 1978, he became a member of Boy Scout Troop 341, and advanced to Honorary Warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was the troop treasurer for eleven years and received the Silver Acorn Award.

Virgil Lee Fox passed away peacefully October 20th 2024 and is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Walter JR, and infant daughter Crystal Lynn.

Survivors include his wife Vera of the home, daughter Janet Thompson (Mike), son Douglas Fox (Kim), daughter Cynthia Dunn (Peter), 10 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Newcomer’s Floral Hills Funeral Home & Floral Hills Cemetery.