Evelyn Carol Thompson, 84, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2024, at her new home at Tiffany Springs Senior Living.

Carol was born in Dickenson County, Virginia, on October 16, 1940, to Franklin Edwards and Leatha Owens Edwards. The family soon moved to Detroit, MI, where Carol was raised with her older brother Jerry and younger brother Michael.

In 1962, Carol moved to Kansas City, MO, where she raised her three children, David, Dawn, and Alex. She worked for several years at Armco Steel providing employee benefits and later held various positions as a bookkeeper and in medical offices. Carol’s extensive experience in the medical field eventually led her to a career in medical transcription.

On March 6, 1999 she married Victor L. Thompson and enjoyed over 8 years of a happy marriage.

A devout Christian, Carol was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Lee’s Summit, where she attended services for decades. She often volunteered in the nursery, where she found great joy in caring for the babies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Victor, her brother Jerry Edwards, her beloved daughter Dawn Close, and stepson Ted Haub.

Carol is survived by her two sons, David Alexander of Kansas City and Alex Alexander of Mission; stepson Gary (Debby) Thompson; stepdaughter Vicki Haub; brother Michael (Marilyn) Edwards; sisters-in-law Louise Edwards and Lynn Alexander; son-in-law Wayne Close; four granddaughters Jill (Todd) White, Kimberly (Dorn) Lovan, Nicole (Briston) Davidge, and Kira Monet; three grandsons Bryon (Sonny) Thompson, Matt (Lauren) Thompson, and Michael Close; great-grandchildren Hollie Edison, William Davidge, Dexter Lovan, Nixon Lovan, Evan Thompson, and Liam Thompson; many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Kansas City, MO, located at 7000 Blue Ridge Boulevard. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m. Cemetery services for the family will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send your love or make donations to First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit (2 NE Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64063) in her honor.