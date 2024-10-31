Jackie “Jack” Ronald Craft, 86, passed away on Friday, September 13th, 2024. He was born on September 4th, 1938, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Jack grew up in Pryor, Oklahoma, where he graduated from Pryor High School in 1956. He met and soon married his wife of over 63 years, Barbara “Jean” Holloway Craft, on February 12th, 1961.

A U.S. Army and Airforce veteran with 23 years of service, Jack enlisted immediately after high school and served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He received numerous commendations for heroism and achievement, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the highest award for aerial achievement. He retired with the rank of Captain.

A curious mind and advocate of higher education, Jack pursued and received advanced degrees interspersed with his service. These included: a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Cinematography from the University of Southern California in 1967 which he used throughout his military career to lead operations in reconnaissance, military film archival, laboratory activities, and production of numerous training films; and a Masters in Management and Public Administration from Webster University in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1977.

Following retirement from the military, Jack held leadership roles at Gove County Hospital and University Hospital, the 426-bed teaching hospital of Kansas City University. At University Hospital, he led both operations for the hospital at-large and ambulatory service lines as the Assistant Administrator and Director of Ambulatory Services respectively.

Quick with a joke, often at his own expense, Jack effortlessly pulled anyone who crossed his path into friendly conversation. His knack for storytelling flowed from his background in film and love of paperbacks and westerns. Fiercely proud and supportive of his family, he was a constant on the sidelines of sporting events, in the orchestra at the theater, or just with an invitation to grab a coke or coffee.

Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Jack Scott Craft, Sherri Lord and spouse George Lord, and Craig Craft and spouse Theresa Williams; his sister, Linda Van Brunt; and by many nieces and nephews. He is remembered and cherished by his grandchildren and their families: Jordan Lord with Ashley and Everett Lord, Jeremy Lord, Julia Lord, Jenna Lord-Hull with Thomas Hull, and Alainna Obenshain. He is preceded in death by his brother, Gerald “Gerry” Craft, and his daughter, Christina Obenshain, and her husband, Mike Obenshain.

A Celebration of Life for Jack’s family and close friends will be held on Saturday, November 9th, from 1-3pm at 425 NE Cambridge Dr., Lee’s Summit, Missouri, 64086.