Douglas “Doug” J. White, aged 69, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on October 29, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospice House. Doug was born on July 16, 1955, in Sedan, Kansas, to Earnest Paul and Leota Lucille White.

Doug dedicated many years of his career to the field of technology, serving as IT manager for Balls Foods. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Doug was known for his passion for various hobbies and interests. He enjoyed birdwatching, traveling, camping, and spending time outdoors. His love for animals was evident in his fondness for cats, particularly his beloved companion, Teenie. Doug also cherished the thrill of owning several BMW motorcycles, including one that belonged to his father, which stood as a testament to his proudest accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife, Margie White; his sisters, Trudy West (Larry) and Yvonne Cobbs; along with many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Paul and Leota Lucille White, and Brother-in-laws Dale Cobbs and Kenny Wilkinson.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Doug will be held on December 1, 2024, at Longview Funeral Home, located at 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149. The service will commence at 1 p.m., with a closing time of 3:30 p.m. Family, friends, and all whose lives were touched by Doug are invited to join in remembrance of a beloved husband, brother, and friend and enjoy some barbeque catered by Jack Stack.