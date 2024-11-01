By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Ray-Pec at LS West (Friday Night lights tour stop)

It’s been a tough season for the visiting Panthers who come in at 0-9. One of those losses was to LS West who gets to host the matchup this time and stands in at 3-6. The first meeting ended with the Titans scoring a 21-14 win. The winner of this first round game gets to play LS North next week. The Titans will show well in front of their fans as they take care of the Panthers by a bigger margin this time.

KC Central at St. Michaels (Game played at Blue Springs South)

These two teams saw each other play before the season even kicked off thanks to a jamboree both teams were a part of. Time now for district playoffs and it finds the host Guardians at 5-4 ready for the Central Blue Eagles. The Guardians enjoyed a four game winning streak until a one point loss last week. Expect St. Michael’s to quickly put this one away and enjoy returning to the victory column.

University Academy at Summit Christian (Pat’s Pick)

This week, Summit Christian Academy looks to add another win against University Academy. The Eagles are 5-4 and won these schools’ prior matchup on a walkoff field goal. The Gryphons have struggled this year at 4-5, but their teams struggle has been scoring. SCA has been somewhat erratic with their scoring outputs, but they should win this game, though it might be close like their prior matchup in early October.

Truman at Blue Springs

The Wildcats come into post-season play at 5-4 and host the 1-8 Truman Patriots. This is a number four vs number five seed game but the final score will not show it as the ‘Cats cruise on their home field to another victory.

Raytown at Neosho

A good one here with the 5-4 Raytown Blue Jays traveling south to Neosho for a district opener. This is a number four vs number five seeded game and the game score will reflect that. The visiting Blue Jays won’t be able to keep up with the host Wildcats as the Blue Jays season comes to an end on this night.

Raytown South at Nevada

The Cardinals head south to open up post-season play having to tangle with the Nevada Tigers. The Cardinals enter district playoffs on a two-game winning streak and at 5-4 on the year. The host Tigers can put points on the scoreboard in a hurry and they will put enough on there to eliminate the Cardinals.

Grandview at Harrisonville

Two teams not far away from each other thanks to I-49 Highway. On the football field it’s a different matter where the host Wildcats come in at 5-4, the visiting Bulldogs enter at 1-8. Looks like an easy first round district win for the Wildcats.

K-State at Houston (played Saturday at 2:30 p.m.)

Could the positive vibes K-State is enjoying right now after a big win over rival Kansas affect the outcome in this Big 12 Conference game? Fans will find out on a Saturday afternoon deep in the heart of Texas where the host Cougars are at 3-5. The visiting Wildcats are playing well and come in at 7-1. K-State won’t stumble in this one as they score another conference win this week.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City Chiefs (Celebrity Forecaster, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in almost as drastic shape as the Chiefs with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the sidelines, leaving quarterback Baker Mayfield to his own devices in manufacturing production. The battle against his onetime Texas Tech teammate Patrick Mahomes is an entertaining sidebar. It should be difficult for the banged up Buccaneers offense to muster consistent drives against Kansas City defense, but the Chiefs offense should overpower a suspect Tampa Bay secondary. Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 17.

