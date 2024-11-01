November 1, 2024

Do you like gangsters, fast cars, holdups and thrills? Do you long to be part of the action in 1935 in Jackson County? If so, gather your friends to solve the puzzles. This is a limited-time engagement.

The Lone Jack Historical Society has planned its eighth unique, interactive, fun fundraising escape room adventure for November’s first three weekends (Nov. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17).

In 1935 a band of thieves has been terrorizing businesses across southern Jackson County. They recently robbed the Lone Jack general mercantile and post office. They blew open the safe and took off with a large amount of money.

Authorities are stumped and have called in the Pinkerton Detective Agency to solve the case! Rumor is that one of the robbers hid clues for a new band member at the crime scene to the location of their secret hideout.

The Pinkerton Agency has assigned you and your team to this case. You must solve this mystery before the bad guys get away!

For Escape Room reservation and pricing information visit the website at www.historiclonejack.org. Adventurers 14 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The all-volunteer Lone Jack Historical Society is the sole manager for the day-to-day operations of the museum. Please help keep the doors open. Donations are always greatly appreciated. For more information call the museum at 816-697-8833 or visit the website.

If you like fried oysters, plan your adventure around Lone Jack’s 101st annual Oyster Supper on Saturday, November 2, from 2 pm to 7 pm., or until supplies run out. The supper is held at the Lone Jack Civic Center, Hensley Hall, 509 S Bynum Road, 1/2 mile south of US Highway 50 at the Lone Jack exit. In addition to the fried oyster dinners, menu items include brisket dinners and sandwiches, hot dogs, sides and homemade pies. Proceeds go toward community projects. The Helping Hands Food Pantry again will offer Amish jams, jellies, pickles, and more handmade items. Check out the Lone Jack Civic Club’s Facebook page for more information.