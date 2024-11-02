November 4, 2024

By Fred Liggett

The Kansas City Chiefs return home after 27 days away from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and during that time not much has changed. The last time Chiefs fans saw them play was on a Monday night and it ended with the Chiefs claiming a win over an NFC South team. This time the Chiefs are back on Monday Night Football and host an NFC South team, this time it’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs take the field this week with a 7-0 record and owners of a 13 game winning streak. The Bucs come to town sporting a 4-4 record after a 31-26 loss to Atlanta last week. Due to the game being on Monday Night that means the MNF crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on hand to call the game. Thanks to this game being in prime time fans will likely be treated to a couple of clips from Super Bowl 55 a game Tampa Bay won over the Chiefs.

Something the two teams have in common is having a recovery room for their wide receivers. The Chiefs are playing without Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice. The Bucs are going forward without Chris Godwin and Raachad White. The Chiefs will have DeAndre Hopkins available for the second straight week. The Bucs will lean more on QB Baker Mayfield and rely on RB Raachad White who is from Kansas City, MO and played at Center High School.

In addition to the wide receiver room the Chiefs spent this past week upgrading the teams pass rush with a trade for DE Joshua Uche. Uche like Hopkins the week before is expected to see playing time immediately. Due to numerous injuries the Chiefs depth chart is taking a beating but the team is restocking the roster quite well. The NFL trading deadline is on November 5th so the Chiefs may not be done dealing.

The Chiefs remain the only undefeated team in the NFL and look to stay that way with a group of beat up Bucs. The bye week for the Bucs is two weeks away while the Chiefs enjoyed a bye week in week 5 of the season. At home under the bright lights of national television the Chiefs will show they are the healthier and better team as they improve to 8-0 on the season. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.