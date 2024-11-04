Esther Mae (Yeager) Klemm was born March 3, 1933 in Berthoud, Colorado, the daughter of Samuel Yeager and Amelia (Beckel) Yeager. She passed from this life on November 1, 2024.

Esther grew up in Prospect Valley, Colorado and upon graduation from high school she moved to Denver, Colorado and met who would become her beloved husband, David Klemm. Esther married David Earl Klemm on November 18, 1951. They were married for 57 years.

Esther especially loved quilting, baking cookies and pies, and being a caretaker for her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She also loved flowers and playing card games.

Esther was a member of several Churches of Christ throughout her life, but was a member at Blue River Church of Christ in Lee’s Summit, Missouri since 2009.

Esther loved spending time with her family. She loved anytime she got to spend with her siblings, her children and their spouses, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.

Remaining to cherish Esther’s memory are her siblings, Raymond Yeager and his wife Dorthy (Sirios) Yeager and Sandra (Yeager) Grangaard and her husband Bob Grangaard; her children, Steven Klemm and his wife Darlita (Hunter) Klemm, Patricia (Klemm) Porter, Bruce Klemm and his wife Kerri (Hayes) Klemm, and Arnold Klemm and his wife Betty (Spillman) Klemm; her grandchildren, Stacey (Klemm) Pickering and her husband Caleb Pickering, Bethany (Porter) Jones and her husband Eddie Jones, Jennifer (Klemm) Denton and her husband Sean Denton, Nathan Porter, Alicia (Porter) Gedwillo and her husband Brian Gedwillo, Kelsey Klemm, and Elisa (Klemm) Morales and her husband Alex Morales; her great-grandchildren, Noah Jones, Abrielle Jones, Londyn Jones, Megan Pickering, Kensley Jones, Luke Pickering, Averi Gedwillo, Kael Denton, Gabriel Denton, Brooklynn Gedwillo, Annalynn Denton, Brayden Gedwillo, and Ryder Denton, and an unborn great-grandson.

Preceding Esther in death are her beloved husband, David Klemm, her parents, Samuel Yeager and Amelia (Beckel) Yeager, her sister, Ruth (Yeager) Trupp and her husband, Raymond Trupp, and her daughter, Patricia Porter’s husband, Kenneth Porter.

Visitation will be held November 8, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery. The memorial service will be held November 8, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, with Shane Hall officiating.

Flowers in Esther’s memory may be directed to Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery.