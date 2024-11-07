By Fred Liggett

Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

A real good one here where we have two teams that have prepared for this kickoff for two weeks. Both the host Tigers and visiting Hawklets had a bye last week giving each of them extra time to prepare for what should be a really good one. The Tigers enter at 7-2 and Rockhurst is 6-3. One of the Hawklets’ losses was to a last-second field goal another was an OT loss. The Tigers take a close one on their home field when this one ends.

Ray-Pec at LS North (Pat’s Pick)

The Lee’s Summit North Broncos open up district play at home against the 1-9 Ray-Pec Panthers. North enters the playoffs undefeated at 9-0 and ranked by most outlets as the best team in Missouri. They shouldn’t have any problem with Ray-Pec, who will probably just go through the motions, maybe even giving some Broncos some rest in the process. North wins big.

Summit Christian at Odessa

The Eagles following a home playoff win now go on the road to top-seed Odessa. The visiting Eagles, 6-4, face Odessa who is only at 5-4. This game will be worth the travel from Lee’s Summit to Odessa but in the end it’s the Eagles season that comes to a close thanks to a strong Odessa D.

Oak Grove at St. Michael’s (Game at LS West)

Expect a back and forth affair here as both teams enter at 6-4 after scoring a home win last week. The Guardians shutout KC Central 42-0 so they will have to work harder to get a victory this time. Oak Grove scored an easy 30-0 win last week. This week neither team will score a shutout but the Guardians will be the ones scoring a home victory.

Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

Always a good rivalry game as these two teams now play in what is called the Cat Clash No. 2. In the regular season the host Jaguars beat their rival the Wildcats 30-20. Expect another close one in this post-season matchup and also expect a similar result as the Jags win and move on.

Central Missouri at Emporia State (Saturday at 1p.m.)

Two high-scoring teams meet up this week for the MIAA game of the week. Last week UCM Mules went down to Pitt State and put 30+ on the board en route to an upset win. The Mules now try to hit the road into Kansas and do it again this week. The host Hornets haven’t been messing around putting big numbers on the scoreboard in 2024. Football fans will enjoy this one and in the end it’s the Mules who return home with another impressive upset in the Sunflower State.

Oklahoma at Mizzou (Saturday at 6:45 p.m.)

Following a bye week the Tigers return home and a return to the win column up against the OU Sooners. It’s an old Big 8/Big 12 rivalry being renewed in primetime with a 6:45 p.m. kickoff. Both teams have struggled recently with OU checking in at 5-4, The Tigers are at 6-2. Expect the Tigers offense to roar and give the home crowd a good reason to chant MIZ – ZOU as the Tigers take this one.

Denver at Kansas City Chiefs (Celebrity Forecaster – Jillian Carroll Letrinko, KC Current)

The Chiefs continue to dominate the AFC West and welcome rival Broncos to Arrowhead to meet their new offense lead by Deandre Hopkins who snagged eight receptions for 86 yards in his Arrowhead debut in MNF. Chiefs’ defense has been firing on all cylinders resulting in the team having a great opportunity to move their record to 9-0. Chiefs, 27, Denver 17.

