Linda Kay (Quick) Ahern, 75, passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 2, 2024.

Born December 3, 1948 in Linn County to Raymond “Earl” Quick, Jr. and “Helen” Merceda Judd. In 1955, the Quick family moved to Lake Lotawana where Linda would live until 2015, when she would make downtown Lee’s Summit her home to help care for her older brother, R.E.

Linda graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1967, and quickly began her career in advertising and journalism, working various positions at several local newspapers until she began her job at The Lee’s Summit Tribune to which she would devote decades of her life, eventually becoming owner and publisher. She took great pride and joy in the Tribune being locally owned and operated.

In addition to being a working mother, Linda valued spending time with her family. She volunteered as a Den Leader in Cub Scout Pack 251 where she helped with various activities including building bird houses for Mason Elementary School with her sons, Sean and Brian. Additionally, she was instrumental in bringing the Ahern family together for trips to Warsaw, MO where they would keep traditions of old alive each year by running a display booth as the hominy makers for Heritage Days for many years. Here, she brought everyone closer with food and good spirits, always making sure to keep the fires stoked all weekend. As the years progressed and Linda’s family grew to include grandchildren, she was known by many for her monumental support in all of their activities and clubs. Linda also loved her time at the lake teaching her sons and grandchildren to water ski, fish, and ice-skate. She would never pass up an opportunity to support the Kansas City Maverick ice hockey team with family and friends.

Linda devoted her time to supporting downtown Lee’s Summit, making it a priority to eat at local restaurants and shopping at local businesses. With the Tribune door always open on Douglas Street, she valued each person who stopped in to talk with her. Her hope was to be a voice of the people and a local outlet for everyone to be heard and supported. She will be well remembered for her active involvement in the community, which she loved to support through her charitable works, and lending a helping hand to a friend in need.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother R.E. Quick III.

Linda is survived by her sons Sean (Michelle) Ahern and Brian (Bobbi McMillian) Ahern; her grandchildren Amanda (Matt) Holloway; Zachary Ahern; John McMillian; Kelsey Ahern; Austin Ahern; Sarah Ahern; and Kassidy Logsdon, and her great-grandchildren Adalyn Downy; Olivia Holloway; and Lindy Holloway.

The celebration of life for Linda will be held on Thursday, November 21st from 6pm-9pm at the Lee’s Summit Christian Church, located at 800 NE Tudor Rd, Lee’s Summit.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any of the following organizations in Linda’s memory:

The Gardens at Unity Village (150B NW Colbern Rd Lee’s Summit, MO 64086)

Lee’s Summit Cares (1555 NE Rice Rd Lee’s Summit, MO 64086)

One Good Meal (P.O. Box 2222 Lee’s Summit, MO 64063)

Or a local organization meaningful to you in her memory.