William “Bill” Herbert Moehle, aged 83, passed away on November 5, 2024, in Lee’s Summit, MO. Born in New Franklin, MO on July 12, 1941, Bill grew up in the Kansas City area. He graduated from Southeast High School and furthered his education at Kansas City Community College, followed by studies at the University of Missouri and University of Kansas. He joined the IBEW Local Union 124 in 1965, where he worked as an electrician until his retirement in 2003. Beyond his career, Bill was skilled in locksmithing and small engine repair. After retirement, he continued to contribute to the community by building and managing several office complexes in the Lee’s Summit area.

Bill attended The Summit Church in Lee’s Summit, and lived his faith through service. In his youth, he was deeply involved in the Boy Scouts of America as an Eagle Scout and a member of the Tribe of the Micosay. His commitment to community service extended through his long-standing memberships in the Sunrise Rotary Club and the Kiwanis Club of Lee’s Summit. You could often find him serving his community at local events and festivals.

Bill’s favorite pastime was spending time with his beloved men’s coffee group, affectionately known as the Lee’s Summit Senate, and enjoying family dinners with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his son Mike Moehle and wife Kim; his daughter, Julie Ruehling and husband Ken; and grandchildren Luke and Mati Moehle, Kendall Ruehling and Karson Ruehling, as well as extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ida Louise Moehle and sister, Betty DeWitt.

Visitation will be held on November 12 from 10:00 to 11:30 am at the Langsford Funeral Home, immediately followed by graveside services at the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Bill’s memory.