November 10, 2024

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

The word tradition is used a lot in sports and it’s worthy of being said this week when the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos renew their long-running AFC West rivalry. This will be the 128th meeting between the two teams and the Sunday at noon kickoff time is very traditional.

The Chiefs come into this week 10 game perfect at 8-0 with Denver 3.5 games back in the AFC West Division sitting at 5-4 on the year. The Chiefs have won 72 times vs Denver and have recorded a win nine out of the last 10 times they met. The loss came in the last version of Denver vs Kansas City in a 24-9 setback last season. CBS will showcase this rivalry to most of the country with familiar faces to KC in Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call.

Something to keep track of in this week’s game is the injuries both teams are facing. On Wednesday the Chiefs listed nine players on this week’s injury report. Topping the list was WR Juju-Smith Schuster, DL Tershawn Wharton, WR Mecole Hardman and RB Kareem Hunt. The Chiefs even listed franchise QB Patrick Mahomes with an ankle ailment but he is expected to start the game. The Broncos listed seven players on their initial injury report for the week.

Speaking of Mahomes the QB matchup is one to watch this week as Mahomes has thrown for 1,942 yards this season and Broncos rookie Bo Nix is right behind him with 1,753. Denver second year head coach Sean Payton has his defense playing well and is a key reason why the team is enjoying being above .500 at this point of the season. However the Broncos D took a big hit last week when Baltimore recorded a 41-10 victory at their expense.

The AFC West is a rugged division where if the season ended today three teams from the division would make the playoffs. The Chiefs defense led by coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is expected to rattle Bo Nix in his first visit to Arrowhead. That just could be the difference as the Chiefs record a close hard fought victory in this traditional rivalry. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.