WHAT:
Jackson County Parks + Rec invites dog lovers and their furry companions to celebrate the 31st Annual Dogtober Fest — a day filled with contests, games, demonstrations, and activities for dogs of all ages and abilities. Admission is free with a donation of canned or bagged dog food to benefit the Lee’s Summit Animal Shelter and other small, local rescues. The event features more than 75 vendors, live demonstrations, and fan-favorite competitions, including the Halloween Costume Contest at 1:00 p.m.
WHEN:
Sunday, October 19, 2025
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Kemper Outdoor Education Center
8201 S. Jasper Bell Road
Blue Springs, MO 64015
COST:
Free admission with dog food donation
VISUALS & INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:
- Hundreds of dogs competing in contests and agility events
- Halloween Costume Contest featuring Frightful, Delightful and Group categories
- Demonstrations of agility, obedience, and trick training
- Vendors offering pet products, services, and adoption opportunities
- Jackson County Parks + Rec staff available for interviews
DETAILS:
Dogtober Fest offers a full day of free contests, along with ticketed activities such as agility fun runs, nose work practice, trick title evaluations, and the Canine Good Citizen Test.
Activity tickets available onsite:
$7 for a single ticket
$12 for two tickets
$4 for each additional activity
For a full schedule and event details, visit www.makeyourdayhere.com/dogtober.