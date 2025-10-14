staff2 October 13, 2025

WHAT:

Jackson County Parks + Rec invites dog lovers and their furry companions to celebrate the 31st Annual Dogtober Fest — a day filled with contests, games, demonstrations, and activities for dogs of all ages and abilities. Admission is free with a donation of canned or bagged dog food to benefit the Lee’s Summit Animal Shelter and other small, local rescues. The event features more than 75 vendors, live demonstrations, and fan-favorite competitions, including the Halloween Costume Contest at 1:00 p.m.

WHEN:

Sunday, October 19, 2025

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Kemper Outdoor Education Center

8201 S. Jasper Bell Road

Blue Springs, MO 64015

COST:

Free admission with dog food donation

VISUALS & INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

  • Hundreds of dogs competing in contests and agility events
  • Halloween Costume Contest featuring Frightful, Delightful and Group categories
  • Demonstrations of agility, obedience, and trick training
  • Vendors offering pet products, services, and adoption opportunities
  • Jackson County Parks + Rec staff available for interviews

DETAILS:

Dogtober Fest offers a full day of free contests, along with ticketed activities such as agility fun runs, nose work practice, trick title evaluations, and the Canine Good Citizen Test.

Activity tickets available onsite:

$7 for a single ticket

$12 for two tickets

$4 for each additional activity

For a full schedule and event details, visit www.makeyourdayhere.com/dogtober.

Share
author

staff2

Related Posts

Show Comments

Leave a Reply