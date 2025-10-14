WHAT:

Jackson County Parks + Rec invites dog lovers and their furry companions to celebrate the 31st Annual Dogtober Fest — a day filled with contests, games, demonstrations, and activities for dogs of all ages and abilities. Admission is free with a donation of canned or bagged dog food to benefit the Lee’s Summit Animal Shelter and other small, local rescues. The event features more than 75 vendors, live demonstrations, and fan-favorite competitions, including the Halloween Costume Contest at 1:00 p.m.

WHEN:

Sunday, October 19, 2025

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Kemper Outdoor Education Center

8201 S. Jasper Bell Road

Blue Springs, MO 64015

COST:

Free admission with dog food donation

VISUALS & INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Hundreds of dogs competing in contests and agility events

Halloween Costume Contest featuring Frightful, Delightful and Group categories

Demonstrations of agility, obedience, and trick training

Vendors offering pet products, services, and adoption opportunities

Jackson County Parks + Rec staff available for interviews

DETAILS:

Dogtober Fest offers a full day of free contests, along with ticketed activities such as agility fun runs, nose work practice, trick title evaluations, and the Canine Good Citizen Test.

Activity tickets available onsite:

$7 for a single ticket

$12 for two tickets

$4 for each additional activity

For a full schedule and event details, visit www.makeyourdayhere.com/dogtober.