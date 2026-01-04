Kelly’s Obituary in her own words

I was born in Warrensburg, MO. On June 4, 1960 to J.C. and Erma Lee Carter. I was blessed in that God gave me a beautiful “bonus mom”, Karen Caruthers, four years later, who loved and raised Reva and I from the time I was four years old on. I was an ornery little barefoot country girl who loved to run around on my granddad’s farm. I attended Farmer’s Elementary School, Warrensburg Junior High, and Warrensburg High School. I graduated High School in May of 1978;

I married Ron Carleton of Warrensburg, MO. On June 9,1979. He was the most wonderful man and my best friend! He was the love of my life and quite the catch! We had two of the most beautiful children who were absolutely perfect in my eyes; Chris Carleton who married Joanna “Consiglio” Carleton of Blue Springs, MO. They had two beautiful children, Christina and Jackson Carleton of Blue Springs, MO. Jackson passed away at the age of 2 months old on December 22, 2005. Our hearts were deeply broken. I also had a daughter, Kelly “Carleton” Marrs who married Jared Marrs of Lee’s Summit, MO. They had two beautiful boys. Arthur and Kellan Marrs of Lee’s Summit, MO. I so loved my children and grandchildren and couldn’t have been prouder of them. They made my heart smile and dance just to be around them. They were a gift from God to me.

God gave me the most wonderful sister, Reva Henegar, of Lumberton, MS who married Harlen Henegar. Reva always watched out for me and was my faithful prayer warrior. God knew I would need her, and she was a great blessing to me. Reva passed away on November 29, 2022. I missed her so much. I also considered Ron’s siblings and their spouses as my sisters and brothers too; Rick and Ronda Carleton of Warrensburg, MO, Toni and Dave Peerbolte of Warrensburg, and Trudy Carleton of Warrensburg, who passed away in 2011. Ron’s mom and dad were so good to me; Bill and Lorene Carleton. They’ve gone on to be with Jesus now, but I loved them so much too. I have three half siblings, Shirley Lambert and husband Earnest and Milton Brown and wife Rebecca all of Kansas City, MO and Marty Conaty and husband Nick of Kansas City, KS, and I have two very special cousins, Tracy Randol of Archie, MO and Becky Kleoppel of Odessa, MO who I always thought of as my little sisters too. I was blessed with an amazing family which consisted of many wonderful aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and grandparents.

I knew Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, so as you read this, I am safely home in Heaven and relishing in the beauty of Heaven and rejoicing at my Savior’s feet with a thankful heart for all He has done for me.

God called me home on Monday, December 29, 2025. What an amazing moment that was! My Visitation and Celebration of Life Service will be on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at the First Baptist Church in Lee’s Summit, MO with visitation to be held on from 4-6:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of my Life Ceremony at 6:00 p.m. The burial of my ashes will be a private ceremony for family only in Zion Hill Cemetery in Concordia, MO. Thank you all for the love and friendship throughout the years. Words could never express what you have meant to my family and I.

The family suggest donations in Kelly’s name to Show-Me Christian Youth Home, 24302 Mahin Rd., La Monte, MO 65337.

A livestream of Kelly’s services can be viewed here.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)