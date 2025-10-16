Mike Born

Missouri is one of the few states that provides public transit service in every county – enabling individuals to get where they need to go. Beyond working to offer this unmatched level of accessibility, many transit operators are electively going the extra mile to serve their respective communities and care for riders. This includes six transit operators from OATS Transit who were presented with a Missouri Transit Operator Champion Award from the Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA) during the 2025 Midwest Transit Conference, held in Kansas City in early September.

“Transit operators are the backbone of public transit systems, working diligently to deliver essential services across every county,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of the MPTA. “Their efforts often go unnoticed, and these awards are a way to recognize their dedication and willingness to go the distance.”

The transit operators form the Midwest, Southwest, Northwest, Mideast, Midwest and Mid-Missouri regions were all nominated for this award by their employer OATS Transit and include:

Mike Born of Lee’s Summit, Mo., who has been with OATS Transit for over six years. He was recognized for being knowledgeable about clients and having a sound understanding route efficiencies. He is very helpful in working with the dispatch team to problem solve routing issues and letting management know if he has concerns about a rider. Born’s a great driver to send when locations need checked out or when subbing is needed on routes outside his county. He is always happy to jump in and help out.

Jerry Browning of Nixa, Mo., who has been a driver in OATS Transit’s Southwest Region since 2017. Recognized for his work with Christian County riders who have developmental disabilities, he goes above and beyond to make sure they are taken care of and treats each individual like family. Browning provides safe, reliable courteous transportation to the Christian County Enterprises Workshop daily, and to day programs in Nixa and Springfield.

Terry Burns of Braymer, Mo., who has been with OATS Transit for over 25 years. She gets riders where they need to go in Clinton and Caldwell counties. She was recognized for her dedication and service, which often includes planning extra trips during the holidays to make sure riders are able to see Christmas lights and get presents. There is not a thrift store in the region, she has not shopped at looking for a bargain for the riders.

Geralyn Pardo of Labadie, Mo., who has been with OATS Transit for three years. She mainly drives a senior center route and takes riders to life-saving dialysis appointments. She was recognized for being a “true hero” according to local staff as one day while she was doing her normal route she stopped for a rider, but that rider wasn’t answering her door. After waiting several minutes, she had the office call the rider, but still no answer. Pardo then went back to the rider’s door and noticed it was unlocked, so she yelled inside, and the rider responded she had fallen and needed help. Pardo called 911 and stayed there until the EMS arrived. It turned out the rider had fallen and broken her arm and was unable to get up. The rider was overly grateful to Pardo for going above and beyond when she didn’t get on the bus as usual.

Magda Villareal Reed of Calhoun, Mo., who has been with the Midwest Region since November 2007. Reed was recognized for being a great asset to the region. Fluent in Spanish, she occasionally serves as a translator for riders. As a CDL driver, she has the flexibility to provide transportation in any vehicle in the fleet. During the pandemic, she earned her American citizenship. Reed maintains her bus in a manner that makes others green with envy.

Forrest Williams of Camdenton, Mo., who has been with OATS Transit since 2022. He is a driver throughout the Lake of the Ozarks area, who was recognized for being a strong team player and a positive representative of OATS. Williams is known as an all-round great driver willing to do whatever it takes to succeed. He is very friendly and loved by his riders.

The MPTA helps support the state’s 32 transit providers by promoting access to public transit services and the value of personal mobility. To learn more, visit www.mopublictransit.org.