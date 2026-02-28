Emma Coats of Lee’s Summit has been named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University. Coats is a sophomore majoring in Multimedia.

To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

