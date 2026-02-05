Ally Custer, a Business Administration major from Lake Lotawana, was named to the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Fall 2025 Dean’s List.

Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires full-time enrollment (minimum of 12 semester hours completed) and the list is calculated based on the following G.P.A. hours and term G.P.A.: an undergraduate student is required to earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.

The University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) is a comprehensive, state-funded institution of higher education that offers high quality educational and experiential opportunities to meet the academic, cultural, vocational, social, and personal needs of undergraduate, graduate, and continuing education students.

Founded in 1931, ULM’s campus – one of the state’s most attractive with beautiful Bayou DeSiard flowing through its 238-acre, tree-shaded campus – is located in the eastern part of Monroe. Learn more at ulm.edu