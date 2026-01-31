Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale). More than 5,400 students were named to the fall 2025 dean’s list. These local students made the list:

Abigail Luhring of Greenwood

Ben Blackstone of Raymore

Noelle Wood of Greenwood

Owen Woodman of Greenwood

Kanen Huff of Raymore

Brianna Black of Lee’s Summit

Kayla Smith of Lee’s Summit

Buddy Spurck of Lee’s Summit

Madison Webber of Lee’s Summit

Parker Cole of Lee’s Summit

Addison Collins of Lee’s Summit

Whitney Farrington of Lee’s Summit

Zoey Hurst of Lee’s Summit

Drew Moore of Lee’s Summit

Taylor Robinson of Lee’s Summit

Cailey Sommerer of Lee’s Summit

Madelynn Songer of Lee’s Summit

Ty Williams of Raymore

Malina McMurray of Lee’s Summit

Jett Reidlinger of Lee’s Summit

Andi Wright of Lee’s Summit

Maggie Murphy of Lee’s Summit

Trinity Reed of Greenwood

Gracie Chambers of Raymore

Jared Dosch of Raymore

Kate Hinojos of Raymore

Hannah Rabuck of Raymore

Cayden Ballenger of Lee’s Summit

Brooke Burns of Lee’s Summit

Annie Cernech of Lee’s Summit

Riley Cook of Lee’s Summit

Beau Flint of Lee’s Summit

Mia Fuller of Lee’s Summit

Adrien Graham of Lee’s Summit

Karen Guardado of Lee’s Summit

Allyssa Hamilton of Lee’s Summit

Claire Huffman of Lee’s Summit

Tina Huynh of Lee’s Summit

Liz Innes of Lee’s Summit

Devin Kascsak-Hoaglin of Lee’s Summit

Dalton Lewis of Greenwood

Sullivan McBurney of Lee’s Summit

Audrey Mitchell of Lee’s Summit

Miranda Myers of Lee’s Summit

Molly Myers of Lee’s Summit

Rachel Myers of Lee’s Summit

Alyssa Orender of Lee’s Summit

Samantha Peterson of Lee’s Summit

Ellie Reed of Lee’s Summit

Emery-Grace Santos of Lee’s Summit

Alayna Saverino of Lee’s Summit

Lyndsey Steutermann of Lee’s Summit

Fletch Titus of Lone Jack

Jassmine Watson of Blue Springs

Lexie Adamczyk of Lee’s Summit

Morgan Blair of Raymore

Carter Collison of Lee’s Summit

Hannah Deister of Lake Lotawana

Harrison Fiene of Lee’s Summit

Isaac Hankins of Raymore

Bailey Roe of Raymore

Jenna Saverino of Lee’s Summit

Ryan Saverino of Lee’s Summit

Grant Studer of Lee’s Summit

Brooklyn Vleisides of Lee’s Summit

Sumerlyn Vorachek of Lee’s Summit

Chloe Hughes of Lee’s Summit

Cameron Sterna of Lee’s Summit

Tre Hill of Raymore

Parker Kuntz of Raymore

Lora Martel of Raymore

Preslie May of Lee’s Summit

Noah Tuttle of Raymore

Tucker Williams of Raymore

Elena Baker of Lee’s Summit

Elise Coleman of Lee’s Summit

Robert Dameron of Lee’s Summit

Alayna Davis of Lee’s Summit

Kennedi Douglas of Raymore

Jesse Elliott of Lee’s Summit

Grace Gordon of Lee’s Summit

Sam Gray of Lee’s Summit

Carter Gulick of Lee’s Summit

Ella Hayes of Lone Jack

Alli Huffman of Lee’s Summit

Breanna Janssen of Lone Jack

Nathan Lightfoot of Lee’s Summit

Reece Perkins of Lee’s Summit

Abbey Racer of Lee’s Summit

Cade Rodebush of Lee’s Summit

Garrett Sanders of Lone Jack

Aubrey Kohl of Lee’s Summit

Aiden Smith of Lee’s Summit

Liliana Williams of Greenwood

Makayla Coleman of Raymore

Devin Fisher of Raymore

Chloe Glenn of Raymore

Mallory Avila of Lee’s Summit

Mara Bannister of Lee’s Summit

Tilly Bresette of Lee’s Summit

Abby Brown of Lee’s Summit

Lauren Bush of Lee’s Summit

Alexandra Calvillo of Lee’s Summit

Brie Capranica of Lee’s Summit

Mydia Childs of Lee’s Summit

Lilly Collette of Lee’s Summit

Karsyn Crowther of Lee’s Summit

Hailey Fairbank of Lee’s Summit

Kaiser George of Lee’s Summit

Josie Hazen of Lee’s Summit

Lily Hofmann of Lone Jack

Mason Horseman of Lee’s Summit

Autumn Hubbard of Lee’s Summit

Gauge Hullinger of Lee’s Summit

Hannah Knapp of Lee’s Summit

Lauren Knight of Lee’s Summit

Kaylea Matson of Lone Jack

Marra Morris of Lee’s Summit

Lexi Noel of Greenwood

Nathan Parker of Lee’s Summit

Madelyn Reed of Lee’s Summit

Samuel Schmidt of Lee’s Summit

Rebecca Sharpe of Lee’s Summit

Evan Simmon of Lee’s Summit

Samuel Starner of Lee’s Summit

Will Vandenbos of Lee’s Summit

Garrison Volkmer of Lee’s Summit

Violet Wright of Lee’s Summit

Drew Yokley of Lee’s Summit

Students on the first day of the fall semester on Aug. 18, 2025. Jesse Scheve/Missouri State University

