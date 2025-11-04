OATS Transit is currently offering regular transportation services to rural residents of any age.

To schedule a ride or to inquire about services available in your area, call the OATS Transit office at 816-380-7433 or 800-480-6287.

You can also visit www.oatstransit.org, where you can find your local schedule by clicking on your county under the “Bus Schedules” tab. OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age. Additionally, they contract with various agencies to serve their clients.

OATS offices are closed and regular routes will not be running on November 11, 2025 due to the Veterans Day holiday.