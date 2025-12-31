Norma A. Dexter, 90 of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away December 18 surrounded by her family at Benton House of Blue Springs. Norma was Born June 12, 1935, at a farm in Raytown to Norman Cranmer and Marie Davidson Cranmer.

Norma lost her father at the age of 9 and lived with her mother on her grandfather’s Walnut Grove Dairy Farm. Her mother, Marie, remarried to Harry Melton whom Norma loved dearly. In addition to Independence, Norma lived for a period in Monroe City, Missouri for her stepfather’s job.

Norma graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1953. On August 19, 1957, Norma married Hale Gene Dexter at the Liberty Street Congregation of the RLDS Church in Independence, Missouri.

Norma worked as a secretary in the Montgomery Ward Legal Office. As a working mother, Norma completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Elementary Education from the University of Central Missouri. She taught at Courtney and Clermont Elementary Schools in the Fort Osage School District from 1978 to 1994.

Norma loved her family, her cat, Baby, as well as traveling and playing Bridge with their friends the Cloverdykes. Norma enjoyed their condo in the Branson Area. She enjoyed quilting, listening to music, served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and was a member of Eastern Star.

Norma is survived by a son Norman Dexter and wife Karen Dexter of Lee’s Summit, a daughter Elizabeth Dexter-Manade, 3 granddaughters Sydney Dexter of Lee’s Summit, Danielle Marston and husband Brent Marston of San Antoinio, Texas, Morgan Manade of Blue Springs and one grandson, Coleson Manade of Columbia, Missouri, 6 great grandchildren: Meili Gene, Brody, Roman, Tristan, Calvin and Dorian. Norma was preceded in death by her husband H. Gene Dexter and brother Bill Cranmer.

Norma’s Celebration of Life will be held on January 5, 2026, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. S., Independence, Mo. Visitation is to be held at 2 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. service