Drivers are reminded to watch for deer, which are more active this time of year, especially during evening and nighttime hours. Deer behavioral changes will be occurring due to mating season, which may cause an increase in roadway crossings. Hunting and crop harvesting may result in these animals being in places they aren’t usually seen. Drivers are urged to remain alert.



When deer are seen, slow down and proceed with caution. Deer often travel in groups–stay on guard after a close call or when you see one deer. Natural features also affect deer movement. In areas where there are streams or wooded corridors surrounded by farmland, more deer may be present to cross roadways. Remember: Rural areas are not the only place where deer/vehicle strikes occur. In 2024 21.1 percent of the traffic crashes involving deer happened in urban areas.



Last year, Missouri had 2,951 traffic crashes where deer-vehicle strikes occurred. One deer strike occurred every 2.98 hours in the state. In these crashes, four people were killed and 420 injured.



The majority of deer strike crashes occur from October through December each year, with the largest number taking place in November. The majority of deer strikes occur from 8 p.m. through 9 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers that an attempt to avoid striking a deer could result in a more serious crash involving oncoming traffic. Stay alert and make sure you and the occupants of your vehicle buckle up.

