Making a difference this holiday season has never been easier. Recycle your broken, old or unused holiday lights at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium this winter through Sunday, January 11.

Christmas lights contain common recyclable materials like plastic, glass, copper and sometimes even lead, all of which can harm the environment if not recycled properly. If lights are simply tossed in curbside recycling, they can tangle in the recycling center’s machines and can even break the equipment, but if recycled at a facility that is equipped to handle them, these materials can be reclaimed and reused.

As an ongoing effort to help the environment, the KCZoo will make sure that your discarded lights are disposed of properly. Simply drop your lights off at the Zoo’s Guest Relations desk during Zoo or GloWild hours. The Zoo is currently open seven days a week, from 9:30 am to 4 pm and evenings Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 to 10 pm through December 28 for GloWild. (Please note that the Zoo will close at 2 pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.)

Whether it’s one bulb or entire strands of lights that you no longer need, help us keep the environment safe and clean all year by doing your part now.