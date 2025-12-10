Public notice is hereby given that a virtual meeting of the Belcher Scholarship Committee on Wednesday, December 10 at 8 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County Meeting will be held virtually

December 10, 2025 8:00 p.m.

MEETING OPENING

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adopt the Agenda ITEMS FOR DECISION

2.01 Approve Motion to go into Closed Session RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

Open meeting recessed to go into Closed Session

I move to conduct a virtual closed session, including any record or vote, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. for consideration of the following matters in §610.021 RSMo: Student Issues (6) and (14) to finalize an applicant for the Region IV Belcher Scholarship.

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public except the closed portion. Those wishing to view this portion of the meeting should contact our central office at 816.986.1000 to arrange a viewing no later than noon on Wednesday, December 10.

NOTICE OF CLOSED MEETING CLOSED RECORD AND NOTICE OF CLOSED SESSION

Section 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri

Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a closed session, including any record or vote, on the date and at the time set forth below to wit:

PLACE: Lee’s Summit West High School, 2400 SW Ward Road, Lee’s Summit, MO

DATE: December 10, 2025

TIME: 8:00 p.m.

The following matter(s) to be considered at such closed session are as follows:

Student Issues §610.021 (6) and (14) RSMo.

