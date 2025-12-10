Public notice is hereby given that a virtual meeting of the Belcher Scholarship Committee on Wednesday, December 10 at 8 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.
TENTATIVE AGENDA
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County Meeting will be held virtually
December 10, 2025 8:00 p.m.
- MEETING OPENING
1.01 Call to Order
1.02 Adopt the Agenda
- ITEMS FOR DECISION
2.01 Approve Motion to go into Closed Session
- RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION
Open meeting recessed to go into Closed Session
I move to conduct a virtual closed session, including any record or vote, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. for consideration of the following matters in §610.021 RSMo: Student Issues (6) and (14) to finalize an applicant for the Region IV Belcher Scholarship.
Linda Ismert
Executive Assistant, Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public except the closed portion. Those wishing to view this portion of the meeting should contact our central office at 816.986.1000 to arrange a viewing no later than noon on Wednesday, December 10.
NOTICE OF CLOSED MEETING CLOSED RECORD AND NOTICE OF CLOSED SESSION
Section 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri
Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a closed session, including any record or vote, on the date and at the time set forth below to wit:
PLACE: Lee’s Summit West High School, 2400 SW Ward Road, Lee’s Summit, MO
DATE: December 10, 2025
TIME: 8:00 p.m.
The following matter(s) to be considered at such closed session are as follows:
Student Issues §610.021 (6) and (14) RSMo.
Linda Ismert
Executive Assistant, Board of Education