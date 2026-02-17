Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a session entitled “Dinner with the Board” at Bernard Campbell Middle School, 1201 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Bernard Campbell Middle School, 1201 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This meeting is open to the public

February 17, 2026 6:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Our school community is invited to join us for Dinner with the Board – enjoy free pizza while learning about the Proposition C (Prop C) waiver on the April 7 ballot. Ask questions, share your perspective, and hear directly from elected officials and district leaders in a relaxed, discussion-based setting

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.