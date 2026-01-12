Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the FINANCE COMMITTEE of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held Monday, January 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, THIS MEETING WILL BE HELD VIA ZOOM AND CAN BE VIEWED ON THE LEE’S SUMMIT R-7 YOUTUBE CHANNEL AT https://youtu.be/Vn_U4LNsQUk

January 12, 2026 8:00 a.m.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Contracts

1.01 Contracts $15,000 and Under

1.02 Contracts Greater Than $15,000

1.03 MUSIC Umbrella Policy

1.04 Audio Enhancement Safe Systems

1.05 FY27 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Enhancement Grant

1.06 First American Lease Agreement Extension for Lenovo Chromebooks Grades 6-12

1.07 Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialist Athletic Trainer

1.08 Tuition Rate Finance

2.01 Transfer of Funds

2.02 Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills

2.03 2024-2025 Single Audit

2.04 Resolution Authorizing Refunding of 2016 Certificates of Participation Facilities

3.01 ATG-RAM Industries Contract

3.02 The Wilson Group Contract Other

4.01 Future Agenda Items

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.