Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the FINANCE COMMITTEE of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, THIS MEETING WILL BE HELD VIA ZOOM AND CAN BE VIEWED ON THE LEE’S SUMMIT R-7 YOUTUBE CHANNEL AT https://youtu.be/Vn_U4LNsQUk

October 14, 2025 8:00 a.m.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Contracts

1.01 Contracts $15,000 and Under

1.02 Contracts Greater Than $15,000

1.03 Midway Freightliner – Refrigerant Truck

1.04 Izzy B – Author Visit

1.05 ADP/Workforce and HR PathTime – Attendance System Upgrade Finance

2.01 Transfer of Funds

2.02 Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Other

3.01 Future Agenda Items

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.