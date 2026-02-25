Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, February 25 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

February 26, 2026 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Underwood Elementary

3.02 Secondary School Spotlight – East Trails Middle School Comments from the Public Board Committee Reports Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.02 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – January 2026

7.02 Board Workshop Dates

7.03 Ratify Contracts $15,000 and Under

7.04 Addendum to Agreement for School Resource Officers

7.05 Intergovernmental Agreement – Green Street

7.06 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.07 AL Huber Contract

7.08 Black & McDonald – Interior Cabling Services

7.09 Children’s Mercy Hospital Athletic Training

7.10 ECS Midwest Contract

7.11 Enterprise – SUVs for Transportation Safety

7.12 Flynn Midwest Contract

7.13 Harmon Construction Contract

7.14 Hausmann Contract

7.15 Incite Design Studio Contract

7.16 Midway Ford – Shop Truck for Transportation

7.17 PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc.

7.18 Purchase of Custodial Supplies for Inventory

7.19 Purchase of Ice Melt for Inventory Supply

7.20 Purchase of Trash Liners for Inventory Purposes

7.21 WANRack Holdings, LLC – Lee’s Summit School District Wide Area Network

7.22 Personnel Report Items for Decision

8.01 Parameters Resolution for Series 2026 Bonds Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Building Report – Highland Park Elementary

10.02 Building Report – Summit Ridge Academy Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.