Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, January 14 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

January 15, 2026 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 Elementary Spotlight – Prairie View Elementary

3.02 Secondary Spotlight – Lee’s Summit West High School

3.03 Elementary Enrollment Process Action Team Recommendations Comments from the Public Board Committee Reports Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.02 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills

6.03 Approve 2024-2025 Single Audit Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – December 2025

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 and Under

7.03 Second Reading – MSBA 2025D Board Policy Updates

7.04 FY27 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Enhancement Grant

7.05 YMCA Memorandum of Understanding

7.06 Tuition Rate

7.07 Rescheduling March 19 Board Meeting to March 12

7.08 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.09 ATG-RAM Industries Contract

7.10 Audio Enhancement Safe Systems

7.11 First American Lease Agreement Extension for Lenovo Chromebooks Grades 6-12

7.12 MUSIC Umbrella Policy

7.13 Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialist Athletic Trainer

7.14 The Wilson Group Contract

7.15 Personnel Report Items for Decision

8.01 Resolution Authorizing Refunding of 2016 Certificates of Participation Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Building Report – Woodland Elementary

10.02 Building Report – Summit Lakes Middle School

10.03 Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP)–Year Two Qtr 2 Update Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.