Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

March 12, 2026 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report

2.01 Superintendent’s Report-March 2026 Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 Elementary Spotlight – Lee’s Summit Elementary

3.02 Secondary Spotlight – Summit Lakes Middle School Comments from the Public

4.01 Public Comments Board Committee Reports Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.02 Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – February 2026

7.02 Reorganization Date

7.03 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.04 Compensation Package for the 2026-27 School Year

7.05 Renewal of Administrative Staff for the 2026-27 School Year

7.06 Renewal of Probationary Teachers for the 2026-27 School Year

7.07 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.08 Honest Game 2026-27 Contract

7.09 Nova Contract

7.10 Vector Networks, Inc.

7.11 Personnel Report Items for Decision

8.01 WANRack Holdings, LLC – Lee’s Summit School District Wide Area Network

8.02 Network for Educator Effectiveness (NEE) Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Elementary Building Report – Hazel Grove Elementary

10.02 Secondary Building Report – Lee’s Summit High School Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.