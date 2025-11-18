Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, November 19 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

November 20, 2025

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 Elementary Spotlight – Sunset Valley Elementary

3.02 Secondary Spotlight – Lee’s Summit High School Comments from the Public Board Committee Reports Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.02 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – October, 2025

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 and Under

7.03 First Reading – MSBA 2025D Board Policy Updates

7.04 Second Reading – Board Policies – MSBA 2025B Board Policy Updates

7.05 Restatement of the Cafeteria Plan Document

7.06 2025-2026 School Bus Route Mileage Report

7.07 Additional Course Proposal for 2026 – 2027

7.08 Purchase of Moving Trailer for Lee’s Summit North Marching Band

7.09 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.10 Construction Manager at Risk Award

7.11 Creating Connections, LLC

7.12 Lumax Power Equipment Contract

7.13 Mechanical Sales Midwest Contract

7.14 Personnel Report Items for Decision Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Building Report – Greenwood Elementary

10.02 Building Report – Lee’s Summit North High School Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.