Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, October 15 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

October 16, 2025

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report

2.01 Superintendent’s Report – October, 2025 Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 Elementary Spotlight – Longview Farm Elementary

3.02 School Spotlight – Bernard Campbell Middle School Comments from the Public

4.01 Public Comments Board Committee Reports

5.01 Board Committee Reports Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.02 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – September 25, 2025

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 and Under

7.03 First Reading – Board Policies – MSBA 2025B Suggested Revisions

7.04 Local Compliance Plan- Special Education

7.05 LSEDC Commitment Renewal

7.06 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.07 ADP/Workforce and HR PathTime – Attendance System Upgrade

7.08 Cable Dahmer (Global Spectrum) Contract for 2026 Graduation Ceremonies

7.09 Izzy B – Author Visit

7.10 Mid-America Head Start Contract

7.11 Midway Freightliner – Refrigerant Truck

7.12 Personnel Report Items for Decision Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Building Report – Westview Elementary

10.02 Building Report – East Trails Middle School

10.03 Gifted Program Evaluation

10.04 Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP)–Year Two Qtr 1 Update Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.