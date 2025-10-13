Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a joint work session with the City of Lee’s Summit at the new Green Street, 209 SE Green Street, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 NW Innovation Parkway, Room B101, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This meeting will be recorded and can be accessed via the City of Lee’s Summit’s website.

October 14, 2025 6:00 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Adoption of Agenda Joint Session with the City of Lee’s Summit

2.01 Small Group Discussions on:

A. Housing

B. 2025 Bond Update

C. Property Reserve Inc./Land Reserve Property

D. Transportation

E. Stormwater & Solid Waste Updates

F. Profile of a Graduate Adjournment

