Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a Elementary Enrollment Process Action Team meeting on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. at the Mason Elementary, 27600 E. Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access it by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Mason Elementary, 27600 E. Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

November 19 2025 6:00 p.m.

ITEMS

Introductions Committee Discussion

2.01 Using the Levers

2.02 What If Scenarios

2.03 Preliminary Concept Policy Group Activity: Create Pros and Deltas of Concept Policy Take Away Information/Homework

This will be a meeting of the Elementary Enrollment Process Action Team, facilitated by RSP & Associates. The charge of the team is to analyze enrollment trends and building utilization and the ramifications of too small and too full building situations by grade spans, and to create a building enrollment strategic plan for LSR7.

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.