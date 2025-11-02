Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a Elementary Enrollment Process Action Team meeting on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lee’s Summit Elementary, 110 SE Green St. , Lee’s Summit, 64063 to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access it by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Lee’s Summit Elementary, 110 SE Green Street, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

November 5, 2025 6:00 p.m.

ITEMS

Introductions and Process Structure Baseline of Understanding

2.01 District Enrollment Data & Capacity

2.02 District Plan for Capacity/Size of School (Elementary, Middle or High School) Committee Activities Next Steps

4.01 Committee Wrap-Up and Report Out

4.02 Process Update

This will be a meeting of the Elementary Enrollment Process Action Team, facilitated by RSP & Associates. The charge of the team is to analyze enrollment trends and building utilization and the ramifications of too small and too full building situations by grade spans, and to create a building enrollment strategic plan for LSR7.

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.