Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri, will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2026 immediately following the work session to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086

March 12, 2026 immediately following the work session

MEETING OPENING

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adopt the Agenda ITEMS FOR DECISION

2.01 Approve Motion to go into Closed Session RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

Open meeting recessed to go into Closed Session

I move that this meeting be closed and that all records and votes, to the extent permitted by law, pertaining to and/or resulting from this closed meeting be closed under Section 610.021, subsections (1), (2), (3), (12) and (13) for the purpose of legal, real estate, contract and personnel issues.

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public except the closed portion.

NOTICE OF CLOSED MEETING CLOSED RECORD AND NOTICE OF CLOSED SESSION

Section 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri

Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a closed session, including any record or vote, on the date and at the time set forth below to wit:

PLACE: 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086

DATE: March 12, 2026

TIME: Immediately following the work session

The following matter(s) to be considered at such closed session are as follows:

Legal Issues RSMo. §610.021 (1)

Real Estate RSMo. §610.021 (2)

Contract Issues RSMo. §610.021 (12)

Personnel Issues RSMo. §610.021 (3) and (13)

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education