Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri, will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2026 immediately following the work session to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.
TENTATIVE AGENDA
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086
March 12, 2026 immediately following the work session
- MEETING OPENING
1.01 Call to Order
1.02 Adopt the Agenda
- ITEMS FOR DECISION
2.01 Approve Motion to go into Closed Session
- RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION
Open meeting recessed to go into Closed Session
I move that this meeting be closed and that all records and votes, to the extent permitted by law, pertaining to and/or resulting from this closed meeting be closed under Section 610.021, subsections (1), (2), (3), (12) and (13) for the purpose of legal, real estate, contract and personnel issues.
Linda Ismert
Executive Assistant, Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public except the closed portion.
NOTICE OF CLOSED MEETING CLOSED RECORD AND NOTICE OF CLOSED SESSION
Section 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri
Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a closed session, including any record or vote, on the date and at the time set forth below to wit:
PLACE: 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086
DATE: March 12, 2026
TIME: Immediately following the work session
The following matter(s) to be considered at such closed session are as follows:
Legal Issues RSMo. §610.021 (1)
Real Estate RSMo. §610.021 (2)
Contract Issues RSMo. §610.021 (12)
Personnel Issues RSMo. §610.021 (3) and (13)
Linda Ismert
Executive Assistant, Board of Education